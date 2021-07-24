Covid in UAE: ICA centres to restrict entry for unvaccinated visitors

The protocol is applicable to customers, visitors and employees of outsourcing or service companies.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has adopted a new Covid safety protocol that restricts the entry of unvaccinated people to its centres.

The protocol is applicable to customers, visitors and employees of outsourcing or service companies. Those aged under 16 years are exempted.

As on Sunday, August 1, non-staff members will need to have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to gain entry to the ICA centres. Unvaccinated customers would need to furnish a negative Covid-19 PCR test result issued no more than 48 hours prior.

Those who are not medically eligible to get the vaccine must produce a negative PCR test result as well.

Al Hosn app will be used to validate the PCR test results or vaccination status.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) had recently announced that all individuals who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 must present a negative PCR test result to visit federal government departments and ministries.

