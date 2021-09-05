Covid in UAE: Green pass must for patients, visitors above 16 to access Seha facilities

Visitors to emergency departments and drive-through testing facilities exempted

From Tuesday, patients and visitors above the age of 16 will have to show the green pass on their Alhosn app to access Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha)’s healthcare facilities and centres, authorities have announced. The new rule exempts visitors to emergency departments and drive-through testing facilities.

The 'green status' (green pass) on the Alhosn app appears after an individual's negative PCR test result and remains valid for 30 days.

“The new announcement follows the latest directive from the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee approving the use of the Alhosn app green pass, which is based on the emirate’s four-pillar strategy to combat Covid-19, focusing on vaccination, active contract tracings and safe entry,” added the statement.

Abu Dhabi has implemented new Covid safety measures from August 20, which grants entry to public places only to Covid vaccinated individuals and those who hold a 'green status'.

The green pass system prohibits unvaccinated people from entering shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, retail outlets, gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts and educational institutions.

