Filed on May 10, 2021 | Last updated on May 10, 2021 at 02.53 pm

Covid in Dubai: Eid gatherings of more than 5 banned; Dh50,000 fine for hosts

Each guest would be fined Dh15,000, say Dubai Police as they announce Covid safety plan

Gatherings of more than five people are banned in Dubai, a top police official has announced. The host of such gatherings will be fined Dh50,000, and each guest, Dh15,000.

This came as the Dubai Police announced their security plan for the Eid Al Fitr holidays, which begin on Tuesday, May 11.

Brigadier-General Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department, said additional police patrols have been deployed to monitor violations of Covid safety protocols.

UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Covid safety rules announced

If more than three non-family members are found travelling in the same car, the police would fine them.

Major-General Abdullah Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Authority for Security of Bodies, Installations and Emergencies, said officers would patrol malls, beaches, mosques and roads.

UAE Eid Al Fitr holidays: Up to 5 days of free parking in Dubai

Over 3,000 policemen would be deployed per shift across the Emirate. About 500 police patrols and 32 bicycle patrols would monitor every nook and corner of Dubai.

Moreover, around 700 volunteers will be working with the Dubai Police to help detect violators of Covid safety protocols.

Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Six mosques to visit during the holidays

Emergency preparedness

More than 111 ambulances and 72 fire trucks are on standby for any emergencies, as per the integrated security plan.

About 24 police patrols and 18 two-wheel patrols will ensure security at the nine beaches of Dubai.

Additionally, 21 maritime patrols will ensure security, with 42 rescue officials on standby.

The police called on residents to cooperate with security officials and adhere to Covid safety rules to avoid fines.