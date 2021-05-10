Covid: All UAE government employees to return to work

The decision will go into effect starting Sunday, May 16.

All exceptions granted to federal government employees due to Covid-19 have been cancelled, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced on Monday.

This includes the decision to exclude such employees from returning to the workplace as part of precautionary measures due to the ongoing pandemic.

The decision will go into effect starting Sunday, May 16. However, female employees whose children are engaged in distance learning can continue to avail of the exemption till the end of the current school year.

Employees who have not yet received the vaccine will be required to undergo PCR tests on a weekly basis at their own expense, a circular issued by the authority said.

If the employee has a medical reason for not taking the vaccine and can prove the same with a medical report, the tests will be undertaken at the expense of the employer.

The circular called on all federal authorities to adhere to safety standards and regulations, with an emphasis on physical distancing and taking precautionary measures necessary to ensure the safety of employees.