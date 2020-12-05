Covid-19: UAE will be the fastest country in the world to recover, says Sheikh Mohammed
Sheikh Mohammed announces launch of Gitex Technology Week tomorrow
The UAE will conclude 2020 with Gitex Technology Week, as the country starts 2021 with a series of projects and major initiatives, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has said.
This came as Sheikh Mohammed announced the launch of Gitex tomorrow, December 6. The event will be on at the Dubai World Trade Centre till December 10.
“Gitex will be the most important technology event in 2020 ... The UAE will be the fastest country in the world to recover and our institutions have proven their ability to adapt,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
He reminded his over 10.4 million Twitter followers that 2021 is the UAE’s 50th year and vowed that its silver jubilee will be better than all other years.
What's new at Gitex 2020:
>> Buy, register cars without visiting showroom
>> UAE app connects doctors, Covid-19 patients
>> RTA to launch Nol card 'as small as a keyholder'
Gitex Technology Week will see the participation of 1,200 companies from 60 countries. It will host “200 of the most important technology investment companies and 350 experts, who will talk about artificial intelligence, smart cities ... and the future of education and health, and the future of remote work”, Sheikh Mohammed added.
.. .. ..— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 5, 2020
