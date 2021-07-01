Covid-19: UAE bans citizens from flying to India, Pakistan, other countries on curbs list
The decision was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority
The UAE has prohibited its citizens from travelling to the countries the UAE has banned entry from recently.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) have announced that the UAE citizens are prohibited from travelling to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, and Nigeria.
Exempt from the decision are the UAE diplomatic missions in the aforementioned countries; emergency treatment cases; official delegations; and previously authorised business and technical delegates.
Travelling to other destinations
In a joint statement marking the commencement of the peak travel season which coincides with the exceptional circumstances the world is going through currently due to Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry and the NCEMA underlined the need for the UAE citizens to comply with all precautionary measures in general, particularly the Covid-19 countermeasures, and all other preventative protocols in place in their countries of destination.
The two entities also emphasised on the need for the UAE citizens to adhere to self-isolation should they get Covid-19 positive during their travel, and to ensure compliance with all instructions, requirements and health protocols applied by their host countries. They also have to notify the UAE embassies in their host countries in case they get infected.
According to the statement, infected Emiratis will be allowed to return to the UAE after getting the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities in the host country as well as the competent health departments in the UAE, while adhering to all the guidelines and health requirements needed to ensure their safe repatriation.
The ministry called upon all citizens to register in the 'Twajudi' service before their travel to ensure that full support is provided during their travel period.
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Clear your toll fines before renewing...
Payments can be done through online channels including DARB website... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi Police launch 'Safe Traffic Summer'...
Issue fresh warning to motorists against the use of worn-out tyres. READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from ...
Sullivan expressed Washington's appreciation for UAE's efforts to... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Police bust international gang for trying to ...
209kg of crystal methamphetamine and 6.7kg of heroin seized in a... READ MORE
-
News
UAE bans citizens from flying to India, Pakistan,...
The decision was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Burj Khalifa lights up to mark the...
The summer festival will run until September 4. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Canadians mark national day reflecting on...
Consul-General attends Canada Day event in Dubai, tells compatriots... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Clear your toll fines before renewing...
Payments can be done through online channels including DARB website... READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program
2 votes | 30 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews