- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid-19: Sheikh Hamdan hails Dubai charity volunteers' efforts to help virus-hit communities
He praised the efforts of MBRGI’s teams and volunteers whose innovative ideas during the first weeks of the Covid-19 outbreak.
While the rest of the world saw the pandemic as a challenge, the MBRGI — along with the UAE — saw an opportunity to achieve more and improve people’s lives, the Dubai Crown Prince said on Monday as he hailed the foundation’s 2020 achievements and lauded volunteers' efforts.
.. .. .. .. : pic.twitter.com/mysjXp0cQN— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 3, 2021
“The MBRGI extended a helping hand from the UAE to the rest of the world...It dedicated its resources, expertise and capabilities to enable international organisations and agencies to deliver food and medical aid to the vulnerable, no matter where they are,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRGI.
He praised the efforts of MBRGI’s teams and volunteers whose innovative ideas during the first weeks of the Covid-19 outbreak contributed to the foundation’s swift response to help millions in need across the world, despite the world lockdowns and field restrictions.
Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of MBRGI, said: “The year 2020 was exceptional by all standards in the major challenges that emerged due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In return, it was met with a wave of innovation in creating hope, which is the only investment with guaranteed returns.”
Al Gergawi noted that MBRGI is a major pillar of the UAE’s humanitarian, relief, social and humanitarian work, following the country’s vision to institutionalise philanthropy.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Emergencies
Dubai: 34-vehicle accident on Emirates Road
The incident happened towards Sharjah after Al Qudrah bridge. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE's ongoing rainfall is normal weather pattern: ...
Cloud seeding operations are in progress to further enhance rainfall. READ MORE
-
Weather
Videos: It's raining ice in UAE for second time...
Heavy rains, hailstorms reported on Monday. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man who tortured, imprisoned wife gets jail...
The forensic report confirmed that the bruises on the body of the... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Dubai's charity initiatives touch 83 million...
Projects worth Dh1.2 billion rolled out despite obstacles posed by... READ MORE
-
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Sri Lankan expat wins Dh12...
The winner was on a vacation when he received the phone call from... READ MORE
-
Look: Never-seen-before photos capture Holy...
Shot over seven hours, the image took more than 50 hours to put... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: 34-vehicle accident on Emirates Road
The incident happened towards Sharjah after Al Qudrah bridge. READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
3 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
14 votes | 28 April 2021
News
UAE cloud seeding: Residents wake up to light, moderate rainfall in Capital