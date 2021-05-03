Covid-19: Sheikh Hamdan hails Dubai charity volunteers' efforts to help virus-hit communities

He praised the efforts of MBRGI’s teams and volunteers whose innovative ideas during the first weeks of the Covid-19 outbreak.

While the rest of the world saw the pandemic as a challenge, the MBRGI — along with the UAE — saw an opportunity to achieve more and improve people’s lives, the Dubai Crown Prince said on Monday as he hailed the foundation’s 2020 achievements and lauded volunteers' efforts.

“The MBRGI extended a helping hand from the UAE to the rest of the world...It dedicated its resources, expertise and capabilities to enable international organisations and agencies to deliver food and medical aid to the vulnerable, no matter where they are,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRGI.

He praised the efforts of MBRGI’s teams and volunteers whose innovative ideas during the first weeks of the Covid-19 outbreak contributed to the foundation’s swift response to help millions in need across the world, despite the world lockdowns and field restrictions.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of MBRGI, said: “The year 2020 was exceptional by all standards in the major challenges that emerged due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In return, it was met with a wave of innovation in creating hope, which is the only investment with guaranteed returns.”

Al Gergawi noted that MBRGI is a major pillar of the UAE’s humanitarian, relief, social and humanitarian work, following the country’s vision to institutionalise philanthropy.

