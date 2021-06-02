Covid-19: Over 1,000 Dubai firms inspected, 48 fined for violations

Dubai Economy has said it will continue conducting inspections along with its various partners

Dubai Economy, the regulatory authority of the emirate, on Wednesday said 1,043 establishments were inspected in the last 24 hours to ensure compliance to Covid-19 safety and precautionary measures.

The authority said 993 were found be compliant with the precautionary measures and 48 companies were fined for violating the regulations. While two were issued warning for not adhering to rules put in place for the safety of residents of the UAE.

“Dubai Economy emphasises on the importance of following the precautionary measures and report any violation through the Dubai Consumer app,” it said.

Dubai Economy has said it will continue conducting inspections along with its various partners with a special focus on shopping malls and locations that might see overcrowding. These measures are being taken to ensure the highest levels of public safety. Dubai Economy stressed that it is following a zero-tolerance policy on violations identified by its inspectors or reported by the public.

