Covid-19 in UAE: Elite judges of Zayed Award hold first meeting
Leah Pisar, the President of the Aladdin Project expressed her "deep honour and humility" for being among the selected judges.
International members of the judging committee of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 held their first meeting amid the pandemic and discussed meaningful collaborations.
During the virtual meeting, former President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou noted that the “great responsibility” of the judging process can be guided by the example of the late Founding Father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the values of the historic Document on Human Fraternity, signed by Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al Azhar Professor Ahmed Al Tayeb.
“At this key moment in history, the mission of this jury is all the more meaningful,” Pisar said.
Judging committee member, Jose Ramos Horta, a Nobel Peace Laureate and former President of East Timor, was pleased to join the global initiative that aims to promote human fraternity worldwide, and praised the model provided by East Timor and neighbouring Indonesia, for promoting tolerance and fighting extremism.
Judging committee member and Under-secretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Holy See Cardinal Michael Czerny is looking forward “to cooperating with the committee to advance fraternity with all its human, social, and societal values,” and to start the judging process and review nominations, which close on December 1, 2021.
UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, stressed the importance of the award’s mission to highlight and support humanitarian efforts.
The HCHF presents the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity. It is an independent international committee instituted to promote human fraternity values around the world and to fulfil the aspirations of the Document on Human Fraternity.
The 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity honourees were UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Latifa Ibn Ziaten, founder of the IMAD Association and an activist against extremism.
The nominations process for the 2022 award opened on July 1, 2021, and will close on December 1, 2021. The recipient/s will be announced on February 4, 2022.
Nominations can be made by qualified nominators through the official website of the Zayed Award of Human Fraternity.
