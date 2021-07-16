Covid-19: Emirates updates rules for Dubai travellers

The airline cleared up the regulations for those travelling, from, to and through the emirate.

Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates has announced all the rules tourists travelling from, to and through the emirate will have to adhere to.

Tourists departing from Dubai

Passengers will need to do Covid19 PCR tests only if it is mandated by the country they are travelling to.

Passengers are advised to check the requirements of the country they are travelling to, as regulations change frequently. A Covid19 PCR test may be needed before departure or another particular type of Covid19 test specified by the destination country.

Emirates offers all passengers exclusive home or office Covid19 PCR testing rates at the following centres:

>>Al Tadawi Medical Centre

The test costs AED 130 per person. Home or office testing within Dubai costs AED 240 per person. Test results will be available within 24 hours.

>>All Prime Medical Centres in Dubai

The test costs AED 150 per person. Home or office testing within Dubai for a minimum of two passengers is also available at AED 240 per person. Test results will be available within 24 hours.

Tourists travelling to Dubai

Depending on their nationality, passengers can get a visa on arrival or apply for a prearranged visit visa from Dubai Immigration before travelling.

All passengers travelling to Dubai from any point of origin (GCC countries included) must hold a negative Covid19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure, except for travel from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka).

The certificate must be a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. Other test certificates, including antibody tests and home testing kits, are not accepted in Dubai. Travellers must bring an official, printed certificate in English or Arabic to check in – SMS and digital certificates are not accepted.

PCR certificates in other languages are acceptable if they can be validated at the originating station.

Covid19 PCR test certificates must be issued by an authorised facility in the passenger's departure country.

Certificates that have already been presented for travel to another destination can't be used for reentry even if they are still within the validity period.

For passengers arriving from the following countries, it is mandatory that the Covid-19 PCR report includes a QR code linked to the original report for verification purposes. The QR code must be presented at checkin and to representatives of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) upon arrival in Dubai airports: Bangladesh, India, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Sudan, Sri Lanka, Lebanon, Egypt and Ethiopia.

Passengers arriving in Dubai from the following countries will be required to take another Covid19 PCR test on arrival at Dubai International airport:

Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brazil, Cambodia, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, Ghana, Guinea, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Poland, Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, Russia, Senegal, Slovakia, Somaliland, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Zimbabwe.

Travelling through Dubai

All passengers who have started their journey in Afghanistan or Indonesia and are transiting through Dubai must have a negative Covid19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test certificate for a test taken no more than 48 hours before departure. The test certificate must include a QR code.

Passengers transiting through Dubai from the following countries are required to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure, as well as to follow any requirements mandated by their final destination: Angola, Argentina, Bahrain, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brazil, Cambodia, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, Ghana, Guinea, Hungary, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Poland, Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, Russia, Senegal, Slovakia, Somaliland, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Zimbabwe.

Passengers from all other countries do not need a Covid19 PCR test to transit in Dubai, unless it’s required by their final destination.

Test exemptions:

UAE nationals are exempt from taking a PCR test before departing to Dubai. They will be tested on arrival in Dubai.

Children under the age of 12 and passengers who have a moderate or severe disability are exempt from taking a COVID19 PCR test.

Moderate or severe disability includes neurological disorders and intellectual or developmental disabilities. For example: Acute spinal cord injury, Alzheimer's disease, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Ataxia, Autism spectrum, Bell's palsy, Brain tumours, Cerebral aneurysm, Cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome, Epilepsy and seizures

All other passengers, including those who are visually impaired, hearing impaired or physically challenged must hold a negative PCR test certificate as per the requirements.

There may be specific test exemptions in the country of origin and final destination.

Covid19 testing laboratories:

The UAE government has specified designated laboratories. Passengers can either use the recommended laboratories in the list or any trusted and certified laboratories in their country of origin to get their Covid19 PCR test.

If flying from India, Pakistan, Nigeria or Bangladesh, passengers must get their certificate from one of the labs listed in the designated laboratories document to be accepted on the flight.

On arrival

Travellers may need to take another PCR test on arrival. If taking a test at the airport, they must remain in your hotel or residence until they receive the test result.

If the test result is positive, travellers will be required to undergo isolation and follow the Dubai Health Authority guidelines.

Passengers must also download the COVID19 – DXB Smart App.