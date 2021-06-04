Covid-19: Emirates suspends Vietnam-Dubai flights from today
Passengers with bookings can keep the ticket for future flights
Dubai's flagship airline Emirates has announced the suspension of flights from Vietnam (Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City) to Dubai. The suspension will start at 11:59pm on Saturday, June 5, until further notice.
However, Emiratis and members of diplomatic missions, who comply with the revised published Covid19 protocols, are exempted for travel.
Also read: UAE to suspend arrivals from Vietnam starting June 5
Passengers with bookings on cancelled flights can either keep the ticket for a future flight or rebook the flight for another date, the airline said in the announcement. Passengers are requested to contact the booking office when they are ready to travel again.
