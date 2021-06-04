News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Covid-19: Emirates suspends Vietnam-Dubai flights from Saturday

Web report/Dubai
Filed on June 4, 2021
Supplied photo

Passengers with bookings can keep the ticket for future flights


Dubai's flagship airline Emirates has announced the suspension of flights from Vietnam (Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City) to Dubai. The suspension will start at 11:59pm on Saturday, June 5, until further notice.

However, Emiratis and members of diplomatic missions, who comply with the revised published Covid19 protocols, are exempted for travel.

Also read: UAE to suspend arrivals from Vietnam starting June 5

Passengers with bookings on cancelled flights can either keep the ticket for a future flight or rebook the flight for another date, the airline said in the announcement. Passengers are requested to contact the booking office when they are ready to travel again.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210214&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210219569&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 