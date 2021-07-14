Covid-19: Abu Dhabi updates 'Green List' of destinations
The number of countries increases from 31 to 35.
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has updated its 'Green List' of destinations, increasing the number of countries from 31 to 35.
Passengers arriving from such destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport.
Also read: Abu Dhabi updates home quarantine rules
The UAE capital regularly updates the list based on the development related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Here's the updated 'Green List' as of July 14:
1.Albania
2.Armenia
3.Australia
4.Austria
5.Azerbaijan
6.Belgium
7.Canada
8.China
9.Denmark
10.France
11.Germany
12.Hong Kong (SAR)
13.Hungary
14.Iceland
15.Israel
16.Italy
17.Jordan
18.Malta
19.Mauritius
20.Moldova
21.Netherlands
22.New Zealand
23.Norway
24.Republic of Ireland
25.Romania
26.Saudi Arabia
27.Seychelles
28.Singapore
29.South Korea
30.Sweden
31.Switzerland
32.Taiwan, Province of China
33.Turkmenistan
34.United States of America
35.Vatican City
Travel corridors
If you have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (final dose received at least 28 days before travel), you will also not be required to quarantine when you travel between Abu Dhabi and:
1.Bahrain
2.Greece
3.Serbia
4.Seychelles
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
