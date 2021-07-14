News
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi updates 'Green List' of destinations

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on July 14, 2021 | Last updated on July 14, 2021 at 08.48 am
The number of countries increases from 31 to 35.


The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has updated its 'Green List' of destinations, increasing the number of countries from 31 to 35.

Passengers arriving from such destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport.

Also read: Abu Dhabi updates home quarantine rules

The UAE capital regularly updates the list based on the development related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here's the updated 'Green List' as of July 14:

1.Albania

2.Armenia

3.Australia

4.Austria

5.Azerbaijan

6.Belgium

7.Canada

8.China

9.Denmark

10.France

11.Germany

12.Hong Kong (SAR)

13.Hungary

14.Iceland

15.Israel

16.Italy

17.Jordan

18.Malta

19.Mauritius

20.Moldova

21.Netherlands

22.New Zealand

23.Norway

24.Republic of Ireland

25.Romania

26.Saudi Arabia

27.Seychelles

28.Singapore

29.South Korea

30.Sweden

31.Switzerland

32.Taiwan, Province of China

33.Turkmenistan

34.United States of America

35.Vatican City

Travel corridors

If you have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (final dose received at least 28 days before travel), you will also not be required to quarantine when you travel between Abu Dhabi and:

1.Bahrain

2.Greece

3.Serbia

4.Seychelles

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




