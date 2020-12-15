Man to pay Dh10,000 compensation for insulting woman on social media in UAE

Court of first instance in Abu Dhabi finds man guilty of act.

The Abu Dhabi Appeal Court has upheld a decision ordering a man to pay Dh10,000 as compensation to a woman for sending her insulting messages on WhatsApp.

According to Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm, the woman had filed a case against the man seeking a Dh100,000, compensation with 9% interest for delaying the payment, for insulting her on social media.

The court of first instance in Abu Dhabi found the man guilty and ordered him to pay Dh10,000 as compensation with 4% annual interest if he delays the payment.

The woman appealed the decision and asked the court to increase the payment. However, the Appeal Court rejected the decision and upheld the ruling of the court of first instance stating that the woman’s request did contain any further details warranting an increase in compensation.