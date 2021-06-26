Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,282 Covid-19 cases, 2,233 recoveries, 10 deaths

More than 56.3 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 2,282 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,233 recoveries and 10 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 274,917 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 26 are 624,814, while total recoveries stand at 603,541. The death toll now stands at 1,792.

Inbound passenger traffic from India to UAE will remain suspended until further notice, an official with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) told Khaleej Times on Thursday. While airlines have made seats available on aircrafts from various cities in India on their websites, from July 7 and 8 in some cases, it is not immediately clear if the dates signify the end of the inbound passenger suspension either.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 180 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.90 million, according to a latest update on Saturday morning. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,603,077 and 603,526, respectively. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 3,01,83,143 cases.

Australia’s largest city Sydney entered a two-week lockdown on Saturday to contain a sudden Covid surge, but several European nations lifted restrictions despite the global spread of a highly contagious form of the disease. The new restrictions apply to some five million people across Sydney in addition to other nearby population centres.

Bangladesh has also announced it will impose a tough new lockdown starting Monday, after a “dangerous and alarming” surge in Delta variant cases of coronavirus. All government and private offices will be shut for a week and only medical-related transport will be allowed, the government said late Friday.