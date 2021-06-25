Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,223 Covid-19 cases, 2,177 recoveries, 7 deaths

The UAE has conducted over 56 million tests so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 2,223 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,177 recoveries and 7 deaths.

New cases were detected through additional 293,212.

The UAE has conducted nearly 56 million tests so far.

The total number of cases stand at 622,532 while total recoveries are 601,308. Death toll rises to 1,782.

Free Covid-19 vaccines in Abu Dhabi will not be available to those with valid tourist or visit visas, authorities announced on Thursday. "Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has issued a reminder that free Covid-19 vaccines are available to everyone with an expired residency visa or expired entry visa, which does not include holders of valid tourist or visit visas," the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said in a tweet.

India-UAE flights suspended until further notice

The Israeli health ministry reimposed a requirement on Friday for masks to be worn in enclosed public places following a surge in Covid cases since it was dropped 10 days ago. The spike in new infections is a blow for a country which has prided itself on one of the world’s most successful vaccine rollouts.

Residents of four neighbourhoods of central Sydney were ordered to remain at home for a week on Friday to contain a growing outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19.

Several dozen cases have been reported this week, linked to a limousine driver infected when he transported an international flight crew from Sydney airport to a quarantine hotel.