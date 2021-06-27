Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,122 Covid-19 cases, 2,077 recoveries, 4 deaths

More than 56.6 million PCR tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 2,122 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,077 recoveries and 4 deaths.

Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates on Sunday said it expects to resume its flights from India to Dubai from July 7.

"We're expecting to resume our flights from India to Dubai as from 7th of July 2021," the airline said in response to query from a passenger on its Twitter account. "We're waiting for the exact travel protocols and relevant permits from the government authorities. We hope to have more details soon."

It also noted that flights from Pakistan to Dubai would remain suspended "until further notice".

Earlier this month, the airline had informed passengers that restrictions were in place until at least July 6.

Meanwhile, authorities in Sharjah will look to reduce the number of worshippers in some mosques in the Emirate, starting this week.

As part of the newly-launched 'Salamah' campaign, Sharjah Police noted that the move will be undertaken in those mosques that cannot accommodate large numbers.