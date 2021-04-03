Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,084 Covid-19 cases, 2,210 recoveries, 2 deaths

The new cases were detected through 252,243 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 2,084 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,210 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 252,243 additional tests.

Over 38.3 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 3 are 468,023, while total recoveries stand at 452,321. The death toll rises to 1,504.

Also read:

Covid live: Millions face Easter under curbs; India braces for lockdowns

Millions of Christians around the world prepared on Saturday to spend another Easter weekend under restrictions because of coronavirus surges. In UAE, majority of Christian expats are marking the holy week from their houses by following online streaming of services held in churches. All the churches held special prayers for those affected by coronavirus and seeking an end to the ongoing pandemic situation. Churches across the country followed a similar process with faithful in their thousands following the ceremonies online.

Stressing the need for rigorous adherence to preventive measures, the authorities stressed that the law pertaining to precautionary measures will be strictly enforced and fines will be imposed in accordance with the list of penalties for violating preventive guidelines issued by the UAE Cabinet. Authorities in Dubai has ordered the closure of three establishments for violating precautionary measures put in place to limit the spread of Covid-19. Furthermore, a fitness centre in Business Bay was also given a closure notice for overcrowding. The authority also noted that it had issued three fines and 20 warnings to establishments found not adhering to protocols.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has surpassed the grim milestone of 130 million as the pandemic is still raging, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.86 million. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths. India’s biggest cities braced for stricter lockdowns and other Covid-19 curbs on Saturday as infections hit a six-month high, as a month-long surge continued in the country third-worst hit by the pandemic.

New restrictions also came into force on Saturday in France, where authorities are scrambling to deal with a dramatic rise in cases that has overwhelmed hospitals in the capital Paris.