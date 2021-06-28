Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,040 Covid-19 cases, 1,988 recoveries, 6 deaths

More than 56.9 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 2,040 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,988 recoveries and 6 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 232,544 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 28 are 628,976, while total recoveries stand at 607,606. The death toll now stands at 1,802.

The recent increase in Covid-19 deaths in the UAE has been attributed to the spread of viral mutations of the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus, a top health official said Sunday.

“The number of deaths in the country has increased recently, in comparision to previous week, due to the spread of viral mutations and lack of commitment to preventive measures,” official spokesperson of the UAE health sector, Dr Farida Al Hosani, stated during the weekly Covid-19 briefing.

Abu Dhabi authorities have announced that EDE Covid-19 scanners will be placed at shopping malls, some residential areas, and all land and air entry points in the emirate to detect Covid-19 infections starting from Monday.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee on Sunday said it has expanded the roll-out of EDE scanners following a successful pilot phase and approval by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH).

Authorities in Sharjah will look to reduce the number of worshippers in some mosques across the Emirate, starting this week. Seeking to enhance Covid-related precautionary measures in the Emirate as part of the newly-launched 'Salamah' campaign, Sharjah Police noted that the move will be undertaken in those mosques that cannot accommodate large numbers.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will ease its restrictions on international inbound air travel from July 1. The country’s National Command and Operation Centre has decided to gradually normalise inbound international air travel. A document available to Dawn shows that flights from the UK, Europe, Canada, China and Malaysia, which was 20 per cent of the normal volume, would be raised to 40 per cent.