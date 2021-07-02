Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,663 Covid-19 cases, 1,638 recoveries, 6 deaths
More than 58 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,663 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,638 recoveries and 6 deaths.
The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that the UAE citizens are prohibited from travelling to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, and Nigeria. A few exemptions to this rule were specified.
With the holiday season round the corner, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has encouraged citizens and residents in the country to be fully vaccinated before they travel abroad.
The committee urged citizens and residents planning to travel abroad to commence their overseas journeys 14 days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine, which allows sufficient time for the body to maximise its immunity.
On the international front, UAE-based expatriate businessman R Harikumar, the owner of the Sharjah-based Elite Group of Companies, and his wife Kala Harikumar took the decision to donate their tourist home in Kerala towards the care and welfare of Covid-19 patients who cannot find a bed space in the government-run hospitals.
