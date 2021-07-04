Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,599 Covid-19 cases, 1,570 recoveries, 3 deaths
More than 58.8 million PCR tests have been carried out across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,599 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,570 recoveries and 3 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 254,639 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on July 4 are 639,476, while total recoveries stand at 617,767. The death toll now stands at 1,834.
Earlier today, UAE airlines announced that they have suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia starting July 4 until further notice.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and Dubai's Emirates on Sunday announced that the decision to suspend flights was taken following the latest directive from the Saudi government to protect against coronavirus variants.
Emirates also on Sunday extended the suspension of flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka until July 15, 2021, in line with the UAE government's directives.
The airline's website said passengers who have connected through these countries in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DOH), on Friday launched the first investigation and contact tracing system in the region – the Contact Tracing Assistant System.
