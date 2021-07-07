Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,513 Covid-19 cases, 1,489 recoveries, 4 deaths
More than 59.6 million PCR tests have been carried out across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,513 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,489 recoveries and 4 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 287,544 additional tests.
More than 59.6 million PCR tests have been carried out across the country to date.
The total number of cases in UAE as on July 7 are 644,114, while total recoveries stand at 622,301. The death toll now stands at 1,847.
The UAE reported less than 1,800 daily Covid-19 cases for a week on Tuesday. At 1,552 cases, the country saw less than 1,600 daily infections for the third consecutive day on July 6. Prior to that, the country saw over 2,000 daily cases consistently in June.
The news comes as Eid Al Adha vacations approach - Air Arabia and flydubai announced special holiday deals to quarantine-free destinations in Africa and Europe with prices starting from as low as Dh1,099 per person.
Meanwhile, authorities in Oman on Tuesday announced tighter preventive measures to tackle the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the sultanate during the Eid Al Adha holidays.
All commercial activities as well as movement of individuals and vehicles will be banned in the country from 5pm until 4am the following day from Friday, July 16 until Saturday, July 31. During Eid Al Adha (Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12), the restrictions will be in place throughout the day.
-
Education
Photos: UAE student tops exam results with 99.1%...
She topped the general programme in private education, with a result... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE Golden Visa: New Abu Dhabi entity to offer...
Abu Dhabi Residents Office aims to boost city’s reputation as... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi Police deny speed limit change in tunnel
The authority has appealed to residents to refrain from posting or... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Triplets granted university scholarships by...
The sisters of Jordanian nationality studied at Al Hikma Private... READ MORE
-
News
UAE reports 1,513 cases, 1,489 recoveries, 4...
More than 59.6 million PCR tests have been carried out across the... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Deepest diving swimming pool in the world...
Dubai's Crown Prince has invited adventurers to experience the pool,... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: Try to sight Zul Hijjah moon on...
Saudi Arabia supreme court urges anyone who spots the moon to inform... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Triplets granted university scholarships by...
The sisters of Jordanian nationality studied at Al Hikma Private... READ MORE
News
UAE Golden Visa: 24x7 service launched in Dubai
7 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says