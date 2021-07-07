Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,513 Covid-19 cases, 1,489 recoveries, 4 deaths

More than 59.6 million PCR tests have been carried out across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 1,513 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,489 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 287,544 additional tests.

More than 59.6 million PCR tests have been carried out across the country to date.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 7 are 644,114, while total recoveries stand at 622,301. The death toll now stands at 1,847.

The UAE reported less than 1,800 daily Covid-19 cases for a week on Tuesday. At 1,552 cases, the country saw less than 1,600 daily infections for the third consecutive day on July 6. Prior to that, the country saw over 2,000 daily cases consistently in June.

The news comes as Eid Al Adha vacations approach - Air Arabia and flydubai announced special holiday deals to quarantine-free destinations in Africa and Europe with prices starting from as low as Dh1,099 per person.

Meanwhile, authorities in Oman on Tuesday announced tighter preventive measures to tackle the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the sultanate during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

All commercial activities as well as movement of individuals and vehicles will be banned in the country from 5pm until 4am the following day from Friday, July 16 until Saturday, July 31. During Eid Al Adha (Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12), the restrictions will be in place throughout the day.