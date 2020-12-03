Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,317 Covid-19 cases, 655 recoveries, 5 deaths

More than 16.9 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,317 cases of Covid-19, along with 655 recoveries. Five deaths were also reported.

As many as 132,380 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total to over 16.99 million tests so far.

On Wednesday, the UK stole a march from the rest of the Covid-afflicted world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine amid preparations for a mass vaccination drive, starting next week. The UK’s drug regulator has said that the jab, whose efficacy is estimated to be up to 95 per cent against the contagion, is safe to be rolled out. The UK has ordered 40 million doses of the jab in a bid to vaccinate 20 million people.

Friday prayers in UAE

With mosques in the UAE all set to resume Friday prayers at 30 per cent capacity from tomorrow, the authorities have urged worshippers to follow the safety precautions to keep the community safe from the spread of Covid-19. As part of the safety guidelines, worshippers are asked to wear masks at all times during the Friday prayer, maintain a two-metre distance and carry their own prayer mat. Mosques across the UAE will reopen for worshippers 30 minutes before the Friday prayer and will close 30 minutes later.