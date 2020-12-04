Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,311 Covid-19 cases, 793 recoveries 1 death

More than 17.1 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,311 cases of Covid-19, along with 793 recoveries. One death was also reported.

As many as 113,928 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total number of tests carried out in the country to nearly 17.1 million so far.

On Friday, worshippers across the UAE moved to mosques as they opened for Friday prayers after eight months. Strict safety measures, including mandatory facemasks and social distancing were observed by the worshippers. Friday prayers were performed in the mosques with 30 per cent capacity.

The raging coronavirus disease pandemic, which has infected over 65 million people and claimed at least 1.5 million lives to date, has made a majority of the global population vulnerable to the viral outbreak.

A vaccine will help us fight the viral infection by stopping us from contracting SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, or at least making Covid-19 less deadly.

Pfizer/BioNTech was the first pharmaceutical major to make the biggest breakthrough when it published its first results in November and the United Kingdom (UK) will roll it out next week.