Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,283 Covid-19 cases, 838 recoveries, 3 deaths
More than 16.2 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,283 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 838 recoveries. Three deaths were also reported.
As many as 145,103 new Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total to over 16.2 million tests so far.
In a statement, the ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. The UAE has conducted over 16.2 million tests till date as part of the country's massive screening programmes to combat the spread of Covid-19. However, with a spike in Covid-19 cases in recent days, the ministry has urged the public to follow all preventive guidelines
On Thursday, as the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, opened a new session of the Federal National Council (FNC) he reminded the nation that the pandemic is not yet over. Though the UAE has shown “exemplary” performance in handling the situation, the President said everyone must continue to take precautions.
The President said the pandemic has changed “everything” in the daily routine of people and nations, as well as the priorities of governments around the world. In the face of the challenges, however, the UAE’s performance has been exemplary, in terms of its level of progress and magnitude, he said. “This performance was enhanced and boosted by our will to continue to give. The country has provided medical and relief aid to more than 100 countries worldwide.”
Entertainment
