Consultative process for National Human Rights Plan begins, says UAE minister

The UAE officially started the consultative process for its National Human Rights Action Plan on Thursday, marking International Human Rights Day.

Set to be prepared in accordance with France’s human rights principles, the comprehensive, integrated plan shall be ready by the end of 2021, said Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC).

“The consultative process is expected to take seven months and will be ready by the third quarter of 2021,” Gargash said during a virtual Press briefing.

The NHRC’s action plan shall serve as the country’s roadmap in tackling human rights issues — including trafficking and those related to families, women, employment, healthcare, people of determination, and labour relations.

“In previous years, we have made great achievements in solving workers’ issues. We also managed to combat human trafficking and we have issued an annual report based on transparency. However, this does not mean there are zero cases. The number of cases is fluctuating,” Gargash said.

The consultative process will involve not only government authorities — community members, non-government organisations, academic institutions and other sectors will also contribute.

The plan, he stressed, is ultimately for the community.

“The national committee will hold a series of consultative meetings with other authorities as part of the preparation.” Gargash added that the NHRC is currently working on a draft law for the National Commission of Human Rights. It will be submitted for the review of the Federal National Council and will be part of upcoming plans.

The entire plan shall be aligned with the national policies, plans, and strategies as part of UAE Vision 2021.

