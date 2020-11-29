Commemoration Day: UAE leaders pay tribute to nation's martyrs

Filed on November 29, 2020 | Last updated on November 30, 2020 at 12.33 am

We will forever remember those who sacrificed their lives for nation, says Sheikh Khalifa on Commemoration Day

On the occasion of Commemoration Day (Martyrs' Day), President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, pledged to always remember with appreciation and gratitude "our children who sacrificed their lives in the fields of truth and duty, the fields of redemption; in defence of the nation, in preservation of its sovereignty, and in protection of its achievements."

In a statement given to 'Nation Shield,' the UAE Armed Forces magazine, Sheikh Khalifa added that these sacrifices are "medals of pride" that will adorn "our chests and those of our children and grandchildren."

The President also said the nation's martyrs are like "beacons that illuminate the way, as we create the next 50 years" and renewed his pledge that their children and families will remain a priority and will receive the highest care support from the state.

Martyrs will remain immortal in conscience of UAE people, says Sheikh Mohammed

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, said that UAE martyrs will remain alive and fresh in the memory of generations to come and in the conscience of the UAE people.

In a statement given to 'Nation Shield,' the UAE Armed Forces magazine, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed made these remarks in observance of UAE Commemoration Day, marked on November 30th every year.

Martyrs are timeless symbols of patriotism: Mohamed bin Zayed

The passage of years increases the glory of UAE martyrs because they are timeless symbols of patriotism that adorn our history with glory and pride, said His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

In a statement to 'Nation Shield,' the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of Commemoration Day, Sheikh Mohamed paid tribute to the nation's martyrs who "are like the stars that illuminate our present and future with the noblest values and meanings and urge us to give more for the sake of the homeland."

Emirati martyrs represent a patriotic spirit that will continue to inspire: Ajman Ruler

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has said that on 30th of November every year, the UAE commemorates the achievements and sacrifices of its martyrs.

"It is a day when the hearts of the people fill with gratitude and pride for the heroism of the UAE martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defence of their homeland," Sheikh Humaid said in a statement given to 'Nation Shield,' the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of Commemoration Day.

It is on this day ( November 30, 1971) when the first Emirati citizen gave his life in sacrifice of his homeland and its national gains, Sheikh Humaid added.

Sheikh Humaid said, "Commemoration Day embodies all the principles that the nation is working on consolidating in our society; solidarity and unity, and collective action for the advancement of our nation at various levels.

"On Commemoration Day, the people rally around their leadership to reiterate their loyalty, vowing to continue the journey of righteousness and supporting legitimacy everywhere, and stressing that they will never forget their martyrs and their glorious memories.

"The occasion also represents a day of eternal patriotism and a summit of sacrifice for the sake of the homeland and the utmost sacrifice of life and blood.

"Our noble martyrs' efforts and sacrifices have been registered in our country's history, and will always be remembered by the UAE's future generations. Emirati martyrs represent a patriotic spirit that will continue to inspire other Emiratis to attain excellence in all that their endeavours.

Nations rise through their peoples' sacrifices, says Fujairah Ruler

Countries are only built by their citizens, and nations only rise through the sacrifices of their peoples, said His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

In a statement given to 'Nation Shield,' the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of Commemoration Day on 30th November, Sheikh Hamad paid homage to the nation's martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for their nation.

UAE draws valuable lessons of courage, pride from fallen heroes: UAQ Ruler

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, said that the leadership and people of the UAE "will always remember the nation's brave martyrs in tribute for their ultimate sacrifices in defence of its soil, security and stability."

"Let our martyrs remain at the forefront of the pages of national history, and in our hearts, while we draw from them examples of courage to elevate the dear nation and make sacrifices," Sheikh Saud in a statement given to the UAE Armed Forces magazine 'Nation Shield' on the occasion of Commemoration Day.

Since 2015, the UAE has been observing Commemoration Day in tribute to its fallen heroes on 30th November.