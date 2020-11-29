Commemoration Day: UAE honours its martyrs
The UAE will today expresses its gratitude and respect to the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the nation.
The UAE marks its Commemoration Day (Martyr’s Day) today (November 30). It will involve both official and public commemorations of the sacrifices of the country’s martyrs.
The day is marked annually to recognise the sacrifices and dedication of Emirati martyrs. On Commemoration Day, the UAE will expresses its gratitude and respect to the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation.
The country has launched many national initiatives to honour its fallen heroes, pay gratitude to their sacrifices and provide all the support and consolation to their families. Government and non-government organisations, UAE nationals as well as expatriates participate in different activities that take place on the special day to express gratitude for the martyrs’ sacrifices and preserve their legacy.
Covid-19 vaccine
The Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office (MFAO) at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court launched a campaign to vaccinate the families of martyrs with the coronavirus vaccine, in cooperation with the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi.
Social media campaign
The MFAO launched the campaign #UAEisproudofyou that engaged all segments of society in activities and events to express appreciation and pride for the martyrs’ sacrifices.
The campaign featured events and activities that targeted various societal segments. Programmes tailored for students saw them draw portraits that reflected the martyrs’ sacrifices.
Comprehensive strategy
The UAE has been implementing a comprehensive strategy to support the families of the martyrs and provide them with dignified lives. This is based on four key pillars: Supporting family stability by launching housing programmes; providing educational services to the children of martyrs; offering comprehensive healthcare services that include initiatives for people of determination; and launching a comprehensive system of social support and initiatives aimed at improving life, scientific, cultural and sporting skills.
Martyrs’ archive and museum
The National Archives announced the establishment of the ‘Martyrs’ Archive’. Along with the archive, a museum was dedicated to commemorate the martyrs, creating a documented historical record of each martyr.
Other projects
> A joint initiative with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment for naming mosques after the nation’s martyrs.
> A career guidance programme for the children of martyrs.
-
Weather
Weather: Temperature drops below 10°C in...
The weather forecast for today partly cloudy to cloudy at times. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE condemns assassination of Iran's nuclear...
The heinous assassination of the scientist could further fuel... READ MORE
-
Government
Emirates ID, UAE passport designs to change
The current passports and Emirates IDs will be replaced in phases... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai expat threatens to destroy restaurant if...
The 40-year-old accused threatened to destroy the place entirely,... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews