Commemoration Day: UAE honours its martyrs

Filed on November 29, 2020 | Last updated on November 30, 2020 at 09.09 am

The UAE will today expresses its gratitude and respect to the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The UAE marks its Commemoration Day (Martyr’s Day) today (November 30). It will involve both official and public commemorations of the sacrifices of the country’s martyrs.

The day is marked annually to recognise the sacrifices and dedication of Emirati martyrs. On Commemoration Day, the UAE will expresses its gratitude and respect to the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The country has launched many national initiatives to honour its fallen heroes, pay gratitude to their sacrifices and provide all the support and consolation to their families. Government and non-government organisations, UAE nationals as well as expatriates participate in different activities that take place on the special day to express gratitude for the martyrs’ sacrifices and preserve their legacy.

Covid-19 vaccine

The Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office (MFAO) at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court launched a campaign to vaccinate the families of martyrs with the coronavirus vaccine, in cooperation with the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi.

Social media campaign

The MFAO launched the campaign #UAEisproudofyou that engaged all segments of society in activities and events to express appreciation and pride for the martyrs’ sacrifices.

The campaign featured events and activities that targeted various societal segments. Programmes tailored for students saw them draw portraits that reflected the martyrs’ sacrifices.

Comprehensive strategy

The UAE has been implementing a comprehensive strategy to support the families of the martyrs and provide them with dignified lives. This is based on four key pillars: Supporting family stability by launching housing programmes; providing educational services to the children of martyrs; offering comprehensive healthcare services that include initiatives for people of determination; and launching a comprehensive system of social support and initiatives aimed at improving life, scientific, cultural and sporting skills.

Martyrs’ archive and museum

The National Archives announced the establishment of the ‘Martyrs’ Archive’. Along with the archive, a museum was dedicated to commemorate the martyrs, creating a documented historical record of each martyr.

Other projects

> A joint initiative with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment for naming mosques after the nation’s martyrs.

> A career guidance programme for the children of martyrs.