Coming soon to the UAE: Water from the air

Technology to be first used in UAE and later it in the region.

Watergen, an Israeli company, has signed an agreement with Al Dahra, an UAE-based company, to transfer the innovative technology of extracting water from air.

According to Israel’s official Twitter account in Arabic, initially the UAE will use the technology and later it will be used in the wider region in the Middle East.

The Times of Israel, an English-language online newspaper, said that the agreement was signed on December 2 in Abu Dhabi by Watergen’s president and chief executive officer (CEO), Michael Mirilashvili, and Khadim Al Darei, the vice-chairman and co-founder of Al Dahra.

Al Dahra is a prominent multinational company as far as agribusiness is concerned.

The firm deals in cultivation, production, trading of animal feed and essential food commodities.

It is also into end-to-end supply chain management.

It has a large customer base that spans both government and private commercial sectors.

Al Dahra, which employs around 5,000 people, operates in over 20 countries and caters to more than 45 markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Earlier, in October, Watergen and Al Dahra had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Israel, Times of Israel added.