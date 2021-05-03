Coming soon to Dubai: Snow yoga

It will be among 10 other events that will see participants kick up some snow in Dubai.

A snow yoga is among 10 sporting events scheduled for this year in Dubai.

Other unique sporting events that will see participants kick up some snow at Ski Dubai include a volleyball tournament and a fixed-wheel cycling championship.

The snow volleyball tournament will make Dubai the first city in Asia and the Middle East to host such an event, while snow yoga promises to be a unique experience for participants.

The exact date of the event — which is open to all residents, who can register to participate — is yet to be finalised.

Besides these three events, Ski Dubai will host a number of other national and international tournaments like the UAE Alpine Ski Championship, UAE National Ski and Snowboard Freestyle Championship, and the 12th edition of Ice Warrior Challenge.

All the events will be held in accordance with Covid-19 safety measures and protocols.

The Dubai Sports Council said the addition of three new events will “bolster Dubai’s reputation as one of the region’s top supporters of snow sports and a premier destination for… enthusiasts”.

Ski Dubai has hosted a number of continental and world Alpine ski and snowboard championships in the past and hosted international teams like Britain, Russia, Ukraine and the Czech Republic.

Dubai is also home to six snow sports academies, which have more than 700 members training under qualified international instructors.