Coming soon to Dubai: Mountain hotel, cable cars, waterfalls By Karen Ann Monsy Published on August 22, 2021 at 11.54

From a suspended sky bridge to sustainable waterfalls, Hatta is all set to be the next tourism hotspot in the country.

1 of 8 If you thought Hatta Dam was a great tourist spot, you weren't wrong. What you do need to know is: it's about to get tonnes better.

On Saturday, the Ruler of Dubai announced six development projects for the Hatta region to boost domestic tourism. And with sustainable waterfalls, a world-class hotel, and hiking trails to the highest peak in Dubai, they sound like a dream.

2 of 8 Visitors to Hatta Dam will soon be able to enjoy unbeatable views and experiences that include a cable car station, an international hotel inside a mountain, a panoramic restaurant, viewing deck, sky bridge, covered car parks and escalators, and more.

3 of 8 To begin with, one of the projects will see the establishment of chairlifts.

4 of 8 These lead up to Jebel Umm Al Nisour — which, at 1,300 metres, is the highest peak in Dubai.

5 of 8 Check out the suspended sky bridge that will give you unmatched views of the surrounding mountainside.

6 of 8 The lakeside hotel and the departure station will be integrated into the mountain. Take a look!

7 of 8 Of course, practically every hotel in Dubai boasts a swimming pool. This one, however, will flow in continuity with the lake. Talk about relaxing right in the lap of nature!