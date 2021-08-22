News
Coming soon to Dubai: 504km-long chairlift, mountain hotel, waterfalls

By Karen Ann Monsy

Published on August 22, 2021 at 11.54

From a suspended sky bridge to sustainable waterfalls, Hatta is all set to be the next tourism hotspot in the country.

If you thought Hatta Dam was a great tourist spot, you weren't wrong. What you do need to know is: it's about to get tonnes better.
On Saturday, the Ruler of Dubai announced six development projects for the Hatta region to boost domestic tourism. And with sustainable waterfalls, a world-class hotel, and hiking trails to the highest peak in Dubai, they sound like a dream.
Visitors to Hatta Dam will soon be able to enjoy unbeatable views and experiences that include a cable car station, an international hotel inside a mountain, a panoramic restaurant, viewing deck, sky bridge, covered car parks and escalators, and more.
To begin with, one of the projects will see the establishment of 504km-long chairlifts.
These lead up to Jebel Umm Al Nisour — which, at 1,300 metres, is the highest peak in Dubai.
Check out the suspended sky bridge that will give you unmatched views of the surrounding mountainside.
The lakeside hotel and the departure station will be integrated into the mountain. Take a look!
Of course, practically every hotel in Dubai boasts a swimming pool. This one, however, will flow in continuity with the lake. Talk about relaxing right in the lap of nature!
This stunning preview may be the best of all: the hotel foyer is located inside the mountain and promises Instagrammable locations galore.
