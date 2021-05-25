Clear Dubai immigration in under 9 seconds with new fast-track service

A new fast-track passport control service helps passengers clear immigration procedures in under nine seconds at the Dubai Airports.

The new biometric systems have been deployed at 122 smart gates at arrival and departure terminals at the airports, a top official has said.

This came as Major-General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs - Dubai (GDRFA), delivered the welcome address at the Airport Security Forum at the Dubai Airport Show 2021.

“This system contributed to enhancing travellers' confidence in the emirate, as such precautionary measures in light of the (Covid-19) pandemic formed a safety umbrella for them.”

The integrated biometric contactless pathway was formally unveiled on February 22.

Utilising the latest biometric technology — a mix of facial and iris recognition — passengers can check in for their flight, complete immigration formalities, enter the lounge facilities, and board their flights by simply strolling through the airport.

Al Marri highlighted the UAE’s efforts in protecting and securing its ports and providing an “exceptional experience” for the travellers.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has greatly affected the aviation traffic globally. Despite the complete halt of air traffic worldwide, the UAE operated flights to evacuate Emiratis from around the world.

“Departure flights were operated for expatriates in the UAE who wished to go to their homeland amid the pandemic.”

The official said that the UAE aims to develop systems that are linked so that entry and exit procedures are streamlined.

“Since the start of the pandemic, GDRFA Dubai has been keen to secure all its air, sea and land ports to limit the spread of the virus, and has joined forces with the UAE’s efforts to take all precautionary measures. We made every effort to … preserve the health of its employees and the safety of its passengers,” he added.

Major-General Al Marri detailed the requirements for travelling to Dubai, including a negative PCR test result of a test conducted no more than 72 hours prior to arrival. Other requirements are: Another PCR test on arriving at the airport and mandatory wearing of masks.

He said the UAE in general and Dubai in particular are on the verge of receiving visitors to the most important event: Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Today we assure everyone that Dubai is fully prepared and ready to receive visitors to the Expo in October this year, according to preventive measures that guarantee their safety.

“We at the GRDFA are working to provide all facilities for issuing visas and residency stamping for international participants and exhibitors.”

