Chinese businessman receives UAE golden residency visa

The UAE recently extended the list of professionals who can obtain the 10-year golden residency visa.

Huang Tianguo, the founder of China-based UC Forward Marketing LLC, has received the UAE’s golden real estate residency visa.

UC Forward Marketing was appointed by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) as the exclusive promotion trustee for encouraging investments from the Chinese market in Dubai.

The golden residency visa was presented to Tianguo by Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, director general of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai, and Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management sector.

Huang Tianguo, the founder of UC Forward Marketing FZ LLC, the company appointed by DLD as the exclusive promotion trustee for encouraging investments from the Chinese market in Dubai, was provided with the golden real estate residency visa (1) pic.twitter.com/Wq7IBhLxby — (@Land_Department) April 21, 2021

It added PhD degree holders, doctors, engineers, highly qualified individuals, researchers/scientists, inventors, artists and foreign investors who have invested Dh10 million or above can also apply for the golden visa.

