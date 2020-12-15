Check out this new beach-facing amphitheatre in Khor Fakkan Web Report Published on December 15, 2020 at 09.29

Situated on an elevated hillock, the Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre offers visitors a spectacular view overlooking the corniche

1 of 9 His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurates the Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre. Photos: Supplied

2 of 9 The inauguration witnessed the playing of the national anthem along with a presentation of military parades by Sharjah Police Academy and the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT), Khor Fakkan Branch.

3 of 9 A documentary film about the making of the amphitheatre was screened during the opening of the facility.

4 of 9 His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also witnessed the screening of the historical cinematic epic ‘Khorfakkan’, produced by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), showcasing the heroic events of Khor Fakkan city’s people, adapted from the historical book of His Highness, ‘Khorfakkan’s Resistance Against the Portuguese Invasion of September 1507’.

5 of 9 The building of the amphitheatre is located at the foot of Al Sayed Mountain facing the Khor Fakkan beach. The lobby is equipped with six main elevators, divided into two entrances with three elevators for each entrance to serve visitors.

6 of 9 The amphitheatre is built on a total area of 190,000 square fee and can accommodate 3,600 spectators all around the year. It includes a cooling system that ensures the efficiency of use throughout the year.

7 of 9 The semicircular amphitheatre has a stone facade that includes 234 arches and 295 columns, a dazzling example of historical and contemporary architecture combined.

8 of 9 The leisure and business centre, and waterfall which is 45 metres long and 11 metres wide, with a height of 43 metres above sea level, and consists of a number of windows through which one can see the waters sloping from the top of the cave above to the bottom of the mountain.