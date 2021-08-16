Century Financial celebrates 75th Indian Independence Day

Teams showcased their talent through art, music, dance, and culinary skills that brought in a flavour of the various parts of India.

The spirit of India is all-encompassing, and with the ethos of bringing people and cultures together, Century Financial celebrated India's Independence Day under the theme "Celebrating India, Celebrating Harmony".

The special event was organised with the objective of bringing all its multicultural and multinational staff together and celebrate a spirit of harmony. The staff of Century belonging to many countries like the UAE, Egypt, the Philippines, Spain, South Africa, etc., besides India, was split into four teams. Each team showcased their talent through art, music, dance, and culinary skills that bring in a flavour of various parts of India.

The event was presided by Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India, Dubai, and other distinguished guests. The event started at 12 noon with the singing of the Indian national anthem and was followed by cultural acts, quiz, and shows.

Bal Krishen, chairman and CEO of Century Financial, stated that "we are proud of our Indian roots, and we thank the UAE for providing us a base to develop and flourish in a multicultural and progressive environment. Such celebrations are a regular part of Century's team-building efforts, building a spirit of oneness amongst our 100+ multinational staff".