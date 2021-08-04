CBSE results: 75% Grade 10 students in UAE school's maiden batch pass with distinction

Karthik Sutheesh Kumar topped the school with 97.2 per cent.

The Wise Indian Academy on Tuesday celebrated the outstanding results of its maiden batch of Grade 10 students, as it joined several school heads across the UAE in declaring a 100 per cent pass rate among its students.

Out of a total of 20 students, 15 students secured distinction.

Karthik Sutheesh Kumar topped the school with 97.2 per cent and A1 in all five subjects.

He was followed by Ganga Subhashkumar with 95.4 per cent, while Shwetambari Abhirajan rounded off the top three with 91.6 per cent.

In an email to parents, Vice Principal Madonna James expressed confidence in the students' effort, despite the special circumstances brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We sincerely believe our students would have scored higher marks and brought the school more laurels had they appeared for a proper board exam," she stated, noting that the school was mandated to adhere to a given average.

Students were graded based on their performance in the unit test, midterm and pre-boards, which made up 80 marks.

Twenty internal assessment marks were taken from yearlong work comprising subject enrichment activities/portfolios.