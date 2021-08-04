CBSE results: 75% Grade 10 students in UAE school's maiden batch pass with distinction
Karthik Sutheesh Kumar topped the school with 97.2 per cent.
The Wise Indian Academy on Tuesday celebrated the outstanding results of its maiden batch of Grade 10 students, as it joined several school heads across the UAE in declaring a 100 per cent pass rate among its students.
Out of a total of 20 students, 15 students secured distinction.
Karthik Sutheesh Kumar topped the school with 97.2 per cent and A1 in all five subjects.
He was followed by Ganga Subhashkumar with 95.4 per cent, while Shwetambari Abhirajan rounded off the top three with 91.6 per cent.
In an email to parents, Vice Principal Madonna James expressed confidence in the students' effort, despite the special circumstances brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
"We sincerely believe our students would have scored higher marks and brought the school more laurels had they appeared for a proper board exam," she stated, noting that the school was mandated to adhere to a given average.
Students were graded based on their performance in the unit test, midterm and pre-boards, which made up 80 marks.
Twenty internal assessment marks were taken from yearlong work comprising subject enrichment activities/portfolios.
-
News
CBSE results: 75% Grade 10 students in UAE...
Karthik Sutheesh Kumar topped the school with 97.2 per cent. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai Police use blockchain to issue nearly 4,000 ...
Earlier, applicants had to visit different departments before... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Hijri New Year holiday for private sector...
Residents will get a long weekend in August. READ MORE
-
Government
25% of Dubai buildings to be 3D printed by 2030
Dubai Municipality will create a consolidated list of incentives and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: How to check for visa validity...
A step-by-step guide for residents to check their visa validity. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates shares latest guidelines for return of...
This is after the UAE announced that expats stranded these countries... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Walk-in Covid vaccination drive for kids...
Children can receive the vaccine at select centres and Majlis across... READ MORE
-
Technology
WhatsApp rolls out option for disappearing photos,...
The feature, called View Once, will let photos and videos disappear... READ MORE