Carrefour offers 260 customers free shopping every day

Imagine reaching the cash counter at Carrefour with a full shopping cart and being told that you can check out without paying a single penny! This is how Carrefour is celebrating its 26th anniversary in the region, by bringing smiles to the faces of its customers.

To mark the occasion, the retailer will be checking out 260 shopping carts free of charge, every day, from September 26 to October 16, 2021. It has also announced an array of discounts of up to 50 per cent across multiple categories including food, fresh produce, electronics, appliances, sports equipment, and homeware.

Shopping carts will be chosen at random every day over the course of 21 days, with no limit on the winning baskets. When purchasing in-store or online, 260 lucky customers per day have the chance to win as part of Carrefour’s 26th anniversary celebrations. Cashier servers will be selecting, at random, which shopping carts will be given for free across all hypermarkets and supermarkets in the UAE. Online winners will receive the same value voucher no later than 11 days after their payments are processed.

“For 26 years, Carrefour has played an active role in the UAE’s ever-evolving communities, and we look forward to contributing and serving our customers for the next 26 years and beyond,” said Bernardo Perloiro, chief operating officer of Carrefour UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

“Our mission is to uplift our surrounding communities, which is why we feel it is important to connect with our customers individually through unique surprises and interactive offers. By paying for 260 customers’ shopping carts, we can help spread the joy of our 26th anniversary across the UAE and create great moments for our shoppers every day through the course of our celebratory month,” he said.

Committed to delivering great value through every experience, the campaign also includes an array of excellent offers and promotions. Discounts of up to 50 per cent are available across categories spanning food, fresh produce, electronics, appliances, sports equipment, and homeware to help customers with all their daily needs.

To learn about this exciting offering and benefit from Carrefour’s rich history in the UAE, customers can head to carrefouruae.com to find out more.

