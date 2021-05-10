- EVENTS
Can you spot Dubai's Palm Islands in this stunning satellite image?
The SpaceX Crew-2’s commander shared the photograph from the International Space Station.
An astronaut has shared an image of Dubai’s coastline, highlighting the Palm Islands, from the International Space Station.
Former NASA astronaut and current commander of SpaceX’s Crew-2 mission Shane Kimbrough shared the image from his vantage point aboard the ISS.
The shoreline of Dubai is easily recognizable from space. Look closely to find the Palm Islands! pic.twitter.com/u96UDZFW36— Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) May 9, 2021
“The shoreline of Dubai is easily recognizable from space. Look closely to find the Palm Islands!” Kimbrough tweeted.
The 53-year-old decorated former US Army aviator took charge of the Crew Dragon for his third trip to space in April.
The crew is expected to spend about six months aboard the orbiting research platform, conducting science experiments and maintenance, before returning to Earth in the fall.
The mission marks the second “operational” space station team to be launched by Nasa aboard a Dragon Crew capsule since the United States resumed flying astronauts into space from US soil last year, following a nine-year hiatus at the end of the US space shuttle program in 2011.
