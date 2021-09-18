Burj Khalifa tops list of most desirable landmarks to visit in the world

Study reveals foreign landmarks around the world people were Googling the most

A visit to the Burj Khalifa is a must-see on the list of any visitor to the UAE. And now, the world’s tallest building has become the most desirable landmark to visit in the world, according to new Google data.

A study by luxury travel company Kuoni analysed that the famed skyscraper was the most searched landmark in 66 (37.5%) countries analysed, including India, Switzerland and most of Africa.

Curious to discover which landmark each country wants to visit most, Kuoni analysed global search data to find out the most Googled foreign landmarks in (nearly) every country in the world. Google search data was used to establish the average monthly search volume in 176 countries for 233 different landmarks.

The Eiffel Tower was the second most popular landmark to travel and Peruvian architectural feat Machu Picchu ranked third most searched for.

London’s famous clock tower Big Ben is the joint fourth-most searched landmark globally, alongside the Taj Mahal.