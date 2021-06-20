Breathing and meditation help us beat Covid stress: UAE residents

Marking Yoga Day, UAE residents say yoga was the ‘lifesaver’ they needed amid the pandemic

For some UAE residents — young and old — yoga was the ‘lifesaver’ they needed amid the Covid-19 pandemic and all the stress that came with it.

Samridhi Kalia is only 12 years old but even at such an age, she could vouch for the benefits of yoga, which is part of her daily routine.

“Today, when we are confined to homes as part of Covid-19 precautions, it can be mentally challenging and may cause depression and anxiety. Yoga helps us to face such situations and helps us stay strong, both physically and mentally,” said Kalia, who practises yoga for at least 90 minutes every day.

ALSO READ>>> Dubai: First in-person International Day of Yoga event since pandemic kicks off

International Day of Yoga celebrated in Abu Dhabi

“My yoga routine has helped me maintain and improve my body’s immunity against diseases. It is extremely important as it brings oxygenated blood to various organs to ensure their optimal function, which helps us stay healthy, especially in the present situation. Yoga definitely helps us grow and I am glad that I practise yoga every day. I request others to do so for their own good.”

Another resident, Farheen Matheranwala, said: “Yoga has been an important part of my lifestyle for a long time. In the current situation, when physical and mental health has been a major concern, the immense and well-documented rewards of yoga has helped me in varied ways.”

From overcoming anxiety, stress and breathing issues to helping my mind to relax and refocus, Farheen said yoga helped improve her overall well-being.

She took up yoga lessons online for better immunity and for her mental health, learning dedicated asanas for each ailment. “That’s not all, while I involved myself in this age-old practice, I also ensured that my children were part of these sessions, particularly with no activities, play or even school,” Farheen added.

nandini@khaleejtimes.com