Breakfast in the clouds in Sharjah's Wadi Helo

Karen Ann Monsy /Dubai
karen@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 14, 2021
Supplied photo

The place offers a jaw-dropping view of nature.


Several residents have been undertaking fresh ‘expeditions’ to discover the UAE’s hidden gems and unearth spots that are off the beaten track. But if you think you’ve seen it all, think again.

A video released by social media handle Storm Center on Saturday offers a jaw-dropping view of nature that will make you want to pack your bags and go trekking pronto.

In the video, the sun can be seen coming up over the mountains with billows of clouds right at eye level. A sumptuous breakfast spread has been laid out on the mountain atop a large red rug with multiple cushions for seating comfort.

The picture-perfect location is none other than Wadi Helo in Sharjah.

In the three hours since it was posted, the video has already garnered over 10,000 likes, with several enthusiastic residents taking to the comments section to express their envy.

author

Karen Ann Monsy

A ‘Dubai child’, Karen has been writing for magazines for close to a decade. She covers trends, community, social issues and human interest features. Whether it’s overcoming disability, breaking stereotypes or simply relating the triumphs of everyday lives, she seeks out those stories that can uplift, encourage and inspire. You can find her favourite work at www.clippings.me/karenannmonsy



