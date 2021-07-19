Boxing champion Chris Eubank thanks Dubai Police for swift help after son's demise

Sebastian, a boxer and MMA fighter, died in Dubai on July 7 after suffering a massive heart attack while watching sunset in the sea.

Tributes have been pouring in for Sebastian Eubank, son of former middleweight boxing champion Chris Eubank Sr, who died in Dubai, just a few days before his 30th birthday.

In his tweet, Chris Eubank Sr has shared one-and-half-minute video showing some treasured pictures and videos of his growing up years. Sebastian is seen celebrating his birthday, skating in a park, running on the track, and enjoying fun moments with his siblings and parents.

In an emotional tribute on Twitter, Eubank Sr thanked the Dubai Police for swift burial. “My son was laid to rest on Friday in Dubai after dying from a heart attack last Wednesday. He lived there with his wife Salma & their one-month-old son, Raheem. We thank the Dubai Police for a thorough & expedient investigation & for making his burial swift,” the father tweeted.

Following the funeral, Eubank Sr said Sebastian ‘left a legacy that his son will be proud of’.

In a statement released last week, Sebastian’s widow Salma Abdelati said that the Dubai Police and the coroner confirmed that Sebastian died of a “massive heart attack while in the sea, and probably could not have been saved even if out of the water”.

Sebastian was the third oldest of boxing legend Chris Eubank Sr’s five children. He followed his father and elder brother, also Chris, into boxing and was an accomplished mixed martial artist. He made a winning debut in the UAE Warriors 10 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi in February and was set to return in the promotion’s next event in September.

Chris Eubank Jr also shared his tribute on Twitter. “I am sorry I wasn’t there to watch your back like a big brother’s supposed to. Can’t believe you’re really gone man but you’ll always be in my heart, mind & spirit,” the tweet said.

Eubank Jr also shared two pictures, the first of himself sitting beside a mural painted in tribute to Sebastian carrying the simple message 'RIP Sebastian Eubank 91-21', with several candles placed in front of it. The second photo shows Eubank Jr smiling with his brother on a yacht in Dubai. Along with the images, he wrote: 'A king on earth… now a king in heaven. Happy Birthday bro.'

Sebastian Eubank would have celebrated his 30th birthday on July 18.

