Boxing champion Chris Eubank thanks Dubai Police for swift help after son's demise
Sebastian, a boxer and MMA fighter, died in Dubai on July 7 after suffering a massive heart attack while watching sunset in the sea.
Tributes have been pouring in for Sebastian Eubank, son of former middleweight boxing champion Chris Eubank Sr, who died in Dubai, just a few days before his 30th birthday.
Sebastian, a boxer and MMA fighter, died in Dubai on July 7 after suffering a massive heart attack while watching sunset in the sea. The attack was linked to a pre-existing heart condition of which his family was unaware.
In his tweet, Chris Eubank Sr has shared one-and-half-minute video showing some treasured pictures and videos of his growing up years. Sebastian is seen celebrating his birthday, skating in a park, running on the track, and enjoying fun moments with his siblings and parents.
In an emotional tribute on Twitter, Eubank Sr thanked the Dubai Police for swift burial. “My son was laid to rest on Friday in Dubai after dying from a heart attack last Wednesday. He lived there with his wife Salma & their one-month-old son, Raheem. We thank the Dubai Police for a thorough & expedient investigation & for making his burial swift,” the father tweeted.
Following the funeral, Eubank Sr said Sebastian ‘left a legacy that his son will be proud of’.
In a statement released last week, Sebastian’s widow Salma Abdelati said that the Dubai Police and the coroner confirmed that Sebastian died of a “massive heart attack while in the sea, and probably could not have been saved even if out of the water”.
Sebastian was the third oldest of boxing legend Chris Eubank Sr’s five children. He followed his father and elder brother, also Chris, into boxing and was an accomplished mixed martial artist. He made a winning debut in the UAE Warriors 10 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi in February and was set to return in the promotion’s next event in September.
Chris Eubank Jr also shared his tribute on Twitter. “I am sorry I wasn’t there to watch your back like a big brother’s supposed to. Can’t believe you’re really gone man but you’ll always be in my heart, mind & spirit,” the tweet said.
Eubank Jr also shared two pictures, the first of himself sitting beside a mural painted in tribute to Sebastian carrying the simple message 'RIP Sebastian Eubank 91-21', with several candles placed in front of it. The second photo shows Eubank Jr smiling with his brother on a yacht in Dubai. Along with the images, he wrote: 'A king on earth… now a king in heaven. Happy Birthday bro.'
Sebastian Eubank would have celebrated his 30th birthday on July 18.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
Boxing champion Chris Eubank thanks Dubai Police...
Sebastian, a boxer and MMA fighter, died in Dubai on July 7 after... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Meet the frontliners keeping...
Pakistani expat Dr Saba Iqbal Awan, who works as a general... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai school principal leads dive to fish out...
As the school’s scuba diving team ventured out into the sea,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh250,000 payout for woman disabled after...
The woman said she has found it difficult to find a job after the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights from 16 countries to UAE remain...
The decision was announced in a new safety decision circular issued... READ MORE
-
News
UAE-Saudi relations remain strong: Sheikh Mohamed
He was received by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 antibodies persist at least 9 months...
98.8 per cent of people infected in February/March showed detectable... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,508 cases, 1,477 recoveries, 2...
The country has conducted 62.7 million tests so far. READ MORE
News
UAE: 6-day Eid Al Adha break begins tomorrow
18 July 2021
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
7 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages