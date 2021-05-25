Bollywood star Salman Khan congratulates Sheikh Hamdan on the birth of twins

Sheikh Hamdan posted a picture of his newborn twins on May 21.

Bollywood star Salman Khan has congratulated Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai on the occasion of the birth of his twin babies.

Congratulations Sheikh Hamdan on your new born twins. Wish them all the love, health, happiness and respect. @HamdanMohammed pic.twitter.com/fCPjpYPezi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 25, 2021

"Congratulations Sheikh Hamdan on your newborn twins. Wish them all the love, health, happiness and respect", he said on his official Twitter account.

Sheikh Hamdan posted a picture of his newborn twins on May 21 after sharing the news of him becoming a father on May 20 evening.

The Crown Prince of Dubai shared a picture of him holding his twins while seated on a sofa, dressed in a white kandoura.

In a tribute to his late grandfather, a portrait of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum can be seen on the wall - in the background - watching over his grandson, the new doting father.