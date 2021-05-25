- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Bollywood star Salman Khan congratulates Sheikh Hamdan on the birth of twins
Sheikh Hamdan posted a picture of his newborn twins on May 21.
Bollywood star Salman Khan has congratulated Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai on the occasion of the birth of his twin babies.
Congratulations Sheikh Hamdan on your new born twins. Wish them all the love, health, happiness and respect. @HamdanMohammed pic.twitter.com/fCPjpYPezi— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 25, 2021
"Congratulations Sheikh Hamdan on your newborn twins. Wish them all the love, health, happiness and respect", he said on his official Twitter account.
Sheikh Hamdan posted a picture of his newborn twins on May 21 after sharing the news of him becoming a father on May 20 evening.
The Crown Prince of Dubai shared a picture of him holding his twins while seated on a sofa, dressed in a white kandoura.
In a tribute to his late grandfather, a portrait of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum can be seen on the wall - in the background - watching over his grandson, the new doting father.
-
News
UAE: Will CBSE Grade 12 exams begin from July 15?
It’s also being anticipated that the results will be declared... READ MORE
-
Education
New IB-curriculum school to open in Dubai this...
The Primary and Kindergarten School will have a capacity of... READ MORE
-
News
Covid: New school in Dubai offers free books,...
The incentives are meant to provide financial relief for parents... READ MORE
-
Transport
UAE: Warning issued to owners of vehicles parked...
ITC has requested drivers to not leave their vehicles in a way that... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi govt eases restrictions on workplace...
It was in February that a reduction in attendance to 30 per cent... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Book ticket, fly out; you'll be charged when...
If the flight is cancelled or delayed by more than three hours,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE events open only to Covid-vaccinated residents
They must also have a negative Covid PCR test result. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Will CBSE Grade 12 exams begin from July 15?
It’s also being anticipated that the results will be declared... READ MORE