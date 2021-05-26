Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt receives UAE Golden Visa

Dutt is the first Indian mainstream actor to have received the UAE golden visa.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been granted the UAE Golden Visa, he said in a tweet.

"Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of @GDRFADUBAI,” he wrote.

He also thanked FlyDuba's Hamad Obaidalla for his support.

The UAE government had in 2019 implemented a new system for long-term residence visas, enabling foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor. These Golden Visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.

— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 26, 2021

Below is the complete list of professions that can apply for the 10-year Golden Visa:

1. PhD degree holders: Under the law, professionals holding PhD degree will be awarded with the Golden Visa. The individual should be holding PhD degree from one of the top 500 universities in the world.

2. Doctors: The authorities also allow all doctors to obtain a 10-year visa. This will help the country to better cope with the pandemic and meet shortfall of medical professionals in the country. Doctors specialising in viral epidemiology will be awarded with the Golden Visa, Sheikh Mohammed said.

3. Engineers: In order to attract the talent in this specialised field, all engineers in the field of computers, electronics, programming, electricals, electronics, active technology, AI and Big Data can obtain the golden visa.

4. Highly qualified individuals: The UAE also offers 10-year visa to highly-qualified individuals who have achieved high scores of 3.8 or more from approved universities.

5. Researchers/Scientists: This includes researchers and scientists who are specialist of their respective fields. Scientists must be accredited by Emirates Scientists Council or holders of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Excellence.

6. Inventors: The UAE also offers golden visa to inventors but they must obtain a patent of value, which adds to the UAE's economy. Patents must be approved by Ministry of Economy.

7. Artists: Creative individuals in the field of culture and art will be awarded with the golden visa. Creative individuals in culture and art must be accredited by Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development.

8. Investors: Foreign investors who have invested Dh10 million or above can also apply for the golden visa. This investment can be in the form of deposit in an investment fund, establishment of a company or investment in the real estate or any other strategic sectors. A number of Indian, Pakistani and Arab investors have been awarded golden visas under this scheme.

Below is the list of professionals who can obtain a 5-year visa:

1. Entrepreneurs: This category includes those having an existing project with a minimum capital of Dh500,000, or those who have the approval of an accredited business incubator in the country. The entrepreneur is allowed a multi-entry visa for six months, renewable for another six months. The long-term visa includes the spouse and children, a partner and three executives.

2. Outstanding students: This includes students with a minimum grade of 95 per cent in public and private secondary schools university students within and outside the country having a distinction GPA of at least 3.75 upon graduation. Long-term visa includes families of the outstanding students.