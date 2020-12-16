Boat experiences, beach performances: Art Dubai 2021 to take new direction

The fair is the only international art fair so far to confirm a physical event in the first quarter of 2021

Art Dubai 2021 will include commissioned offsite experiences around Dubai as one of the highlights of its 14th edition next year.

The international art event — one of the first to be confirmed for spring next year — will be designed and guided by participating artists, including live art events and site-specific experiences around Dubai.

The new initiative aims to break the traditional ways of meeting, viewing and engaging with an artist’s practice and will offer deeper insights into the artist’s thinking and creative processes.

The gatherings will take place around Dubai — and will include performances on the beach, guided tours at textile souks in Dubai’s old city, boat experiences around islands, karaoke performances, and themed encounters. Invited artists will produce site-specific happenings that are “prompted by human interaction, interconnection, and the ways in which we relate to our surroundings”, according to a statement released by the Dubai Media Office.

Visitors can also look forward to experiencing diverse interpretations of perspectives in the three main sections of the fair: Art Dubai Contemporary, Art Dubai Modern, and Bawwaba. While Art Dubai Contemporary will feature over 55 galleries, Art Dubai Modern will boast distinct solo artist presentations. Bawwaba, returning for its second edition next year, will feature solo presentations created within the last year or conceived specifically for the fair.

Commenting on the 2021 edition, artistic director for the fair Pablo del Val said: “Art Dubai is delighted that we have more than 90 per cent of our galleries returning for the 14th edition, and are proud of the diversity presented amongst the participating exhibitors. We believe in the importance of bringing communities together at physical events and as the only international art fair going forward in the first quarter of 2021, we believe there’s a unique opportunity that our platform can offer to visitors who are keen to explore, discover and re-engage with the international art world.”

Art Dubai will take place March 17-20 2021 at Madinat Jumeirah.