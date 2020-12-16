Boat experiences, beach performances: Art Dubai 2021 to take new direction
The fair is the only international art fair so far to confirm a physical event in the first quarter of 2021
Art Dubai 2021 will include commissioned offsite experiences around Dubai as one of the highlights of its 14th edition next year.
The international art event — one of the first to be confirmed for spring next year — will be designed and guided by participating artists, including live art events and site-specific experiences around Dubai.
The new initiative aims to break the traditional ways of meeting, viewing and engaging with an artist’s practice and will offer deeper insights into the artist’s thinking and creative processes.
The gatherings will take place around Dubai — and will include performances on the beach, guided tours at textile souks in Dubai’s old city, boat experiences around islands, karaoke performances, and themed encounters. Invited artists will produce site-specific happenings that are “prompted by human interaction, interconnection, and the ways in which we relate to our surroundings”, according to a statement released by the Dubai Media Office.
Visitors can also look forward to experiencing diverse interpretations of perspectives in the three main sections of the fair: Art Dubai Contemporary, Art Dubai Modern, and Bawwaba. While Art Dubai Contemporary will feature over 55 galleries, Art Dubai Modern will boast distinct solo artist presentations. Bawwaba, returning for its second edition next year, will feature solo presentations created within the last year or conceived specifically for the fair.
Commenting on the 2021 edition, artistic director for the fair Pablo del Val said: “Art Dubai is delighted that we have more than 90 per cent of our galleries returning for the 14th edition, and are proud of the diversity presented amongst the participating exhibitors. We believe in the importance of bringing communities together at physical events and as the only international art fair going forward in the first quarter of 2021, we believe there’s a unique opportunity that our platform can offer to visitors who are keen to explore, discover and re-engage with the international art world.”
Art Dubai will take place March 17-20 2021 at Madinat Jumeirah.
-
Crime and Courts
Egyptian anchor jailed for insulting Dubai model
Tamer asks her lawyer to appeal in court against the verdict READ MORE
-
Weather
7.1°C in UAE: Partly cloudy, humid weather...
The weather bureau says the day’s top temperature will be 28... READ MORE
-
Government
New Dubai timeshare law to protect residents from ...
A timeshare is a property with a divided form of ownership that is... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE preparing for next 50 years by relying on...
UAE is redefining govt action concepts through a long-term vision... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai