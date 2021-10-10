Blinken to host UAE, Israeli foreign ministers on Oct 13

A trilateral meeting will discuss progress made since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to hold meetings next week with foreign ministers from the UAE and Israel, the State Department announced on Saturday (local time).

In a statement, the department said that Blinken would be meeting with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid on Wednesday. Bilateral meetings will be held between the United States and each country and then there will be a trilateral meeting with all three representatives.

The statement said “they will discuss progress made since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year, future opportunities for collaboration, and bilateral issues including regional security and stability”.

Blinken tweeted that he looked forward to the talks to discuss “accomplishments since the signing of the Abraham Accords and other important issues”.

