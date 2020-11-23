Black Friday sale in UAE begins with up to 90% discount

Amazon, Noon, LuLu, Carrefour and Sharaf DG begin the biggest sale of the year from today.

Starting today, the UAE’s brick-and-mortar retailer as well as online shopping platforms have launched Black Friday, also known as White/Yellow Friday sales, on a wide range of products with up to 90 per cent discount.

Amazon.ae will run its White Friday sale from Tuesday, November 24 to November 30 but its Prime member will have 12-hour early access to the sale from 11am today (November 23, 2020), offering a wide range or deals and low prices on top brands and items.

Amazon.ae’s biggest sale of the year offers the UAE customers up to 70 per cent discount across a seven-day period, including Amazon US Black Friday deal.

White Friday sale deals span over 30 categories on Amazon.ae, including electronics, fashion, sports, beauty, kitchen, home, and more with deals on top brands including Bose, Samsung, Sony, Nutricook, PowerMax Fitness, Dyson, Black+Decker, Michael Kors, Guess, adidas, Under Armour, L’Oreal Paris, Maybelline.

The UAE consumers can sign up for Prime membership for a free 30-day trial on its website to be among the first to shop the White Friday sale deals.

Customers using Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic Bank and Liv cards for White Friday sale deals will also benefit from an additional 15 per cent discount up to Dh75 on eligible orders.

“We will be delivering a wide range of White Friday deals across local and international items from over 30 categories on Amazon.ae, bringing products customers love back again and introducing deals on exciting new products. Prime members can also enjoy exclusive free delivery on Amazon US orders during the sale for even bigger savings,” said Abdo Chlala, Director of Marketing and Prime, Amazon Mena.

The UAE’s home-grown e-retailer Noon.com’s Yellow Friday sale also goes live today (November 23) and ends at midnight on November 29, offering customers up to 80 per cent off across all categories, price crashes, daily surprises, and must-buy bundles dropping over the course of the week.

In addition, Noon will give customers 10 per cent cash back when using Mashreq noon VIP credit card.

“We have partnered with Mashreq to provide an incentive to our customers. Without their loyalty and support, we simply wouldn’t be able to continue which is why rewarding such loyalty is important to us. With more offers than ever before from thousands of retail partners, shopping this year’s Yellow Friday Sale just got even more exciting,” said Mosam Gadia, noon payments at noon.com.

In 2019, noon said its Yellow Friday Sale surpassed all other Friday sales in the region.

Similarly, the UAE’s leading retailer LuLu’s Super Friday sale starts today (November 23) and will end on December 5, 2020, offering up to 70 per cent off on selected categories. It also offers an additional 20 per cent off with Mastercard on online purchases, taking the total discount up to 90 per cent.

Dubai-based Electronics retailer Sharaf DG has also initiated DG Friday sale with up to 75 per cent off on telecom, laptops, home and lifestyle products. The customers will get additional discounts on bank credit cards also.

Another major UAE retailer Carrefour is also offering discounts of up to 50 per cent on groceries from November 23 to December 5, 2020. In addition, it is also running a number of other deals on a range of products.

