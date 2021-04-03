Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: UAE-based garage owner wins Dh10 million

Moulvifaiz landed in the country as a 15-year-old teenager from the port city of Chittagong in Bangladesh.

Shahed Ahmed Moulvifaiz, who runs a garage in Al Ain has won Dh10 million in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw held on Saturday, while Raman Nambiar Mohan, an Indian expat from Bahrain, pocketed Dh5 million – the biggest second prize ever given away.

Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light

However, even after knowing he was now a multi-millionaire, Moulvifaiz did not leave his work and was dealing with customers as the night grew older.

“Yes, I have won Dh10 million. I am happy. This is a gift from Allah. Sorry, I am a bit busy. I have still got customers to take care of,” said an amazingly composed Moulvifaiz, who showed no airs or celebrations at winning such a fantastic sum.

Moulvifaiz landed in the country as a 15-year-old teenager from the port city of Chittagong in Bangladesh and after weathering many storms finally opened his own garage in Al Ain.

“I am here for some 40 years now and running my garage in Al Ain. It is a lot of hard work,” he said.

Moulvifaiz has been trying his luck buying lottery tickets for more than three decades. In fact, he has been buying tickets from the time Big Ticket (launched in 1992) was known as Abu Dhabi Duty Free raffle – making him one of the oldest customers of the famed draw.

“I have been buying tickets for the past 35 years. This is the first time I have won. I have bought this ticket by myself and will not be sharing it with anyone,” said the 55-year-old winner.

Moulvifaiz has three sons and a daughter back home in Chittagong.

“My daughter is married. My youngest son is 15 years of age and still in school. My other two sons have finished studies. Now, I will try to secure their future.”

Does the family man now plan to go back? “I will not be returning. I will invest in the UAE. I will now make my life better. And I will bring my family here with me,” he said. “Sorry, I have customers waiting. Work is important,” he signed off.

Moulvifaiz won with his ticket number 008335 bought on March 26.

­ ashwani@khaleejtimes.com