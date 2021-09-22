Big Ticket Abu Dhabi to pay all your bills with new Dh500k bonanza
Ticket-buyers get a chance to win the prize on September 29, ahead of the monthly draw.
Got a long list of bills waiting for your September salary? Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket could give you a whopping Dh500,000 to pay all your bills — so you can ‘live for free’.
Big Ticket, which has been changing lives since 1992, rolled out a new bonanza on Wednesday. Those who will be availing of the Buy 2+1 ticket promotion from today, September 22, until September 28 will get a chance to win a half-a-million dirhams under its new ‘Live for Free’ campaign.
One winner will be selected at random on September 29 and it will be announced on the Big Ticket website and social media channels.
For its next mega monthly draw on October 3, the jackpot is set at Dh10 million.
